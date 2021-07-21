The world has literally turned upside down for Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra. The businessman was arrested by Mumbai Police on Monday night. He was accused of being involved in creating p*rnographic videos. Ever since a lot of WhatsApp chats and other allegations have surfaced online backing the charges. Here’s what Gehana Vasisth has to say about it all.

It was back in February when Gehana was arrested by the police in the same case. She reportedly shot and uploaded as many as 87 videos on her website, which charges 2000 for a subscription. Yesterday, the Gandii Baat actress issued a public statement requesting people to not mix p*rn with erotica.

Now, Gehana Vasisth is finally breaking her silence on the Raj Kundra controversy. She told Times Of India, “I have a small request for everyone to not compare bold and erotica cinema with porn. Raj Kundra and I have been arrested for the same case, we have the same investigation going on. I know what was being made under Kundra’s company. I have worked as a heroine in 3 films produced for Raj Kundra’s app. He never forced me to do anything, I was paid according to the work I did and deserved.”

Gehana Vasisth continued, “I had no issues with the work or the payment I received. I had no objections to the content, nor did I have any bad experience of working on the sets. Those films were released very well and neither of those films were p*rn movies. Those who have a doubt can use Google search and look for those films and my other work. None of it can be classified as p*rn.”

The actress has spent a large amount of time in jail after her arrest in February. Talking about the same, Gehana shared, “I have spent five precious months in jail for a crime I never committed. My accounts have been frozen, my mobiles and laptop have been confiscated. My life has been turned into hell. I haven’t had enough money to spend since the day I’ve been released from custody. Not just that, I even suffered a heart attack and was hospitalised for 10-12 days. In jail, I wasn’t able to breathe because of the kind of torture I endured and the kind of environment and people I had to endure in there. I didn’t deserve that.”

