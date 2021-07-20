Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra’s arrest in relation to the production and streaming/publishing of p*rnographic films via apps came as a shock for many. Reportedly, he is the key conspirator among the 11 arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale during a press conference said that Shilpa’s husband had lured women into acting in p*rnographic movies, with promises of roles in web series. Amidst the arrest, many wondered whether the Hungama 2 actress has any involvement in the scandal.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, Milind Bharambe has now clarified that Shilpa Shetty’s involvement has not been found and further investigation is underway. He said, “We have not been able to any find any active role (of Shilpa Shetty) yet. We are investigating. We’ll appeal to the victims to come forward and contact the Crime Branch Mumbai. We’ll take appropriate action.”

We have not been able to any find any active role (of Shilpa Shetty) yet. We are investigating. We'll appeal to the victims to come forward and contact the Crime Branch Mumbai. We'll take appropriate action: Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/CBgHVs4cnk — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Zee News report claimed that Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra is a relative of Pradeep Bakshi who resides in the UK. Citing Mumbai Crime Branch’s sources, the report further claimed that Pradeep Bakshi runs a company named Kenrin Production House that produces p*rnographic content.

Interestingly, Kundra’s former personal assistant Umesh Kamat is also involved in the scandal. He worked as a representative of Kenrin production house in India. Controversial model and actress Gehana Vashisht has starred in several erotic films films that are produced by Kenrin Production house.

The pornographic films were then published on the social media app Hotshot. The report further revealed that Mumbai Crime Branch has learned through investigation that Kenrin Production House is involved in the business of p*rnography and funding of such content through different agents across the country.

