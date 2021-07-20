Gadar 2 To Take Sunny Deol's Tara Singh Back To Pakistan But With A Surprising Twist!

Sunny Deol in Gadar is one character that not just created history but has maintained euphoria since its release. In one fascinating news, it’s been said that director Anil Sharma had cracked the idea for Gadar 2. What it’s about? Is Sunny Deol making a comeback? Read more to know further!

Anil Sharma’s son Utkarsh played an important role in the film & the rumours report that he, too, will be making a comeback in the sequel. The story could take a 20-year leap continuing the story of the same characters.

A report in Pinkvilla stated, “Gadar is a timeless love story that created history at the box office. Twenty years later, Anil Sharma is now planning a sequel to Gadar with Sunny Deol and his son, Utkarsh Sharma. The filmmaker has cracked the one-line idea for the sequel, about Tara Singh returning to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet Singh, back.”

The same report also clarifies that director Anil Sharma will be completing Apne 2 first before getting into Gadar 2. On Apne 2, the sources inform, “It’s currently being fine-tuned and the idea is to take it on floors around September. They are planning to shoot the film in Punjab and London. Much like the first part, this one too is set against the backdrop of boxing.”

In a previous interview, Anil Sharma had also said, “The entire world wants to see Tara Singh back and I would love to make 10 films on that character. But it’s difficult to make Gadar 2. One needs a bomb of emotion, drama and grandeur. Whenever Gadar 2 is announced, you can assume that I have got that bomb.”

