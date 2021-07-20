Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a throwback picture with her pop star husband Nick Jonas. The special occasion she celebrated with this post was their 3-year engagement anniversary. In the post, the desi called tagged her better half her “everything”.

Priyanka posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, the actress and Nick are holding hands and are looking into each other’s eyes. Priyanka’s big glittering diamond ring is what catches the eye.

“My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas captioned the image, which currently has over one million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also shared a glimpse from her birthday celebrations on July 18, tagging it as a “photo dump”. The actress also thanked everyone for all the wishes. She wrote, “Photo Dump. Thank you to everyone who sent me so much love and affection this birthday. So many wonderful texts calls stories tweets. This was a quiet birthday but the lesson I have learnt as I step into the next year is everyday is a joy. And I will always seek it. Thank you to for all your good wishes and constant support.”

Priyanka thanked Nick Jonas for making her birthday special, writing, “Thank you @nickjonas for making this bday so special even tho you weren’t here. Thx @cavanaughjames @divya_jyoti@tialouwho for being my bday weekend buddies!”

Priyanka was last seen on screen in the OTT film “The White Tiger”. The Ramin Bahrani directorial stars Adarsh Gourav and also features Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

She is currently busy with “Citadel”. Helmed by “Avengers” makers Joe and Anthony Russo, “Citadel” is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden slated for OTT release.

