Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media on Tuesday to react to the news of businessman Raj Kundra’s arrest on charges of making pornographic content and publishing them through mobile applications.

Actress-producer Kangana also warned saying she would expose the underbelly of “Bullywood” in her upcoming production “Tiku weds Sheru”.

“This is why I call movie industry a gutter… all that glitter is not gold, I am

going to expose underbelly of Bullywood in my upcoming production called Tiku weds Sheru…” the actress wrote on Instagram story.

“We need strong value system and conscience in the creative industry and of course a whip,” she added.

The Mumbai Police late on Monday arrested actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra, on charges of making pornographic content.

Kundra, who was produced before a Mumbai magistrate on Tuesday, has been remanded to police custody till July 23.

Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her OTT debut with an Indian adaptation of the popular television series “Temptation Island”.

“Kangana is going to be the host of a reality show which will premiere on an OTT platform. The show will be an Indian adaptation of the American reality show Temptation Island, and the actress has already signed on the dotted lines and is all set to kickstart the shoot,” a source close to the development revealed.

The show “Temptation Island” brings together couples and singles to test their bond and strengthen their connections.

Besides this, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her film “Thalaivi”, which has been delayed due to the second wave of the Covid-19.

She also has “Dhaakad”, the period drama “Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda” and “Tejas” in the pipeline. Besides this, Kangana will also don the director’s hat for “Emergency”, based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

On Tuesday, the official website of her film production company Manikarnika Films announced Nawazuddin Siddiqui had been signed for her upcoming production “Tiku Weds Sheru”.

