In what can be called a shocking development, Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police in a p*rnographic case. Now an explosive WhatsApp chats reveal how much the businessman made by creating and publishing p*rnographic films.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Shilpa’s husband is the key conspirator among the 11 arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police. Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale claimed that Raj Kundra allegedly lured women into acting in p*rnographic movies, with promises of roles in web series.

Advertisement

As reported by Zee News, Nagrale in a press statement said, “There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about the creation of p*rnographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this. The investigation is in progress please.”

The report claims, citing Mumbai Crime Branch’s sources, Raj Kundra is a relative of Pradeep Bakshi who resides in the UK. He also runs a company named Kenrin Production House. Apart from that, Bakshi is also Kundra’s business partner. Now WhatsApp chats between Bakshi and Kundra has been leaked thereby revealing the money earned through pornographic content. It is a WhatsApp group chat and it reveals other names involved in the conversation. Take a look at the pictures below:

The report also alleges that Raj Kundra’s former personal assistant, Umesh Kamat, worked as a representative of Kenrin production house in India. The company has also rolled out several contracts with agents for p*rn films and expedite funding for the films. Furthermore, controversial model-actress Gehna Vashisht has starred in several porn films bankrolled by Kenrin Production house. The firm also rolled out advance payments to the actors so as to make different types of p*rn films.

Upon receiving the advance payments, Gehna and Umesh Kamat made p*rnographic content and shared with Kenrin production house through emails. The remaining payments were then transferred to their respective bank accounts. The report also alleged that the p*rnographic content was then published on the social media app Hotshot.

The Mumbai Crime Branch also learned during the investigation that Kenrin Production House is involved in the business of p*rnography and funding of such content through different agents across the country.

Must Read: Raj Kundra Is The ‘Mastermind’ Behind The Se*-Racket? Poonam Pandey Reportedly Files A Case In Bombay High Court

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube