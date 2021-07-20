Payal Ghosh is all set for her next outing. The actress recently for candid about her role in ‘Red’ and revealed that she will be playing an escort in the Krushna Abhishek starrer.

During a recent chat, the actress opened up about the prep for her role. She said that she referred to Tabu’s character in Chandni Bar and Julia Roberts role in Pretty Woman while researching for the project.

Payal Ghosh said, “I can’t reveal much but the preparation was extensive for the project. I referred to characters such as the one Tabu from ‘Chandni Bar’ or Julia Roberts in ‘Pretty woman’. Have to find the right balance and the feedback has been great.”

Tagged herself as a director’s actor, Payal Ghosh added, “I feel a job well done when I can know the director gets the scenes as he or she wishes. That’s a huge tick on the checklist.”

She will be seen alongside Krushna Abhishek in Red. The film is directed by Ashok Tyagi and produced by Surendra Jagtap and Rajeev Chaudhary.

In other news, Payal Ghosh has also made news with regards to the #MeToo movement. In December 2020, the actress had spoken about her alleged se*ual harassment case against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Mumbai Police not working on it. She had tweeted then, “It’s been 4 months and no action has been taken against #AnuragKashyap in spite of me providing evidence. Do I have to die to get the proceedings going?”

