Shah Rukh Khan is the ‘King of Romance’ but he is also the King of witty and sassy replies. On many occasions, he has proved that he is the MVP in dealing with the media and this is the reason that makes his interviews all the more fun. He once schooled a reporter about journalism.

Back in 2012, SRK’s film ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ and Ajay Devgn starrer film Son of Sardar was releasing on the same day. At that time, Ajay filed a case against YRF with the Competition Commission of India claiming that they used unfair means of promoting their movie. However, CCI rejected Ajay’s allegation at that time.

During a press conference, a reporter tried to ask Shah Rukh Khan’s opinion on the legal battle between Yash Raj Films and Ajay Devgn Films. The reporter also asked whether Khan whether there is any animosity with Ajay Devgn and cited ‘they’ made it look like Ajay Devgn vs SRK, to which he replied laughing, “Who is they? It is you. You made it look like it.”

King Khan then asked the reporter, “How long are you in journalism?” to which the reporter replied 3 years. He then continued, “so you know it is. Aap ne likha hai, aapko kuch cheese lag rahi hai against this, against that. Muje toh kisi k against kuch hai na kisi saath kuch hai. Aur jinke saath hai aap jaante hai, jinke saath nhi hai aap jaante hai. When you read all this, me thodi subhe uthke paddke yeh decide karunga ki aap ne decide kiya hai ab me bhi yeh ladai ladunga. Muje kisike saath koi ladai nhi hai.”

Shah rukh Khan then said, “Meko saal 2 ya 3 mauke milte hai aise baatcheet karnek liye otherwise kahan mauka milta hai. I will be very honest, I am not deriding the profession, I think you guys need to be fast, furious and frivolous at times. It is very good. I enjoy it at times when it is not something bad about me (and laughs). I do read it but I don’t believe it and I don’t live my life by that.”

SRK asked the reporter, “How can you get up in the morning and live your life by these stories. Aapko bhi toh malum hai, zindagi thodi badal rahi hai yeh sab likh kar. Ek mauka hai yeh aisa kar dete hai, yeh acha lagega, yeh story bohot badiya hai. Me aapki story se meri zindagi thodi na chalaunga. Aur me aapko yeh batana chahunga, kyunki aap young hai, kabhi bhi mat sochna duniya badal doge tumhari kahani se. Duniya waise hi chalegi jaise chalti hai.”

After Shah Rukh Khan finished talking, people could be heard cheering for his piece of advice for the reporter in the video.

