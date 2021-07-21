Shilpa Shetty and her businessman-husband Raj Kundra have a luxurious seaside bungalow that is worth Rs. 100 crore. Recently, the husband of the actress was arrested in the case of allegedly producing p*rnographic films. Amidst his arrest, the actress didn’t show up for the shoot of her show.

Their exquisite bungalow, ‘Kinara,’ is in Juhu, Mumbai and has the interiors hand-picked by Shetty herself. According to the reports, the actress has decorated her house with things from all over the world. She has given her living room a modern and classy look and has installed a gold chandelier as well and guess what, that is not the only lavish thing in their huge home.

Living Room

Comprising a casual sitting area, a bar, and a dining table, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s living room in Kinara has a classy, cosy and opulent vibe. The couches are in muted colour decorated with silver and gold cushions and complemented by warm brown walls.

There is a mantle that has the awards won by Shilpa Shetty along with a huge statue of a horse that has been kept adjacent to a window along with a chandelier.

Dining Room

Near Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s living room are their dining area and bar. The room consists of a long wooden dining table with chairs in bronze leather. The table has been set against a backdrop of several paintings. The dining area is separated from the other room with clear glass doors.

Kitchen

Unlike the rest of the home, the modern kitchen has a minimalistic look with black and grey shades. The pristine space includes a sleek, modular finish.

Bedroom

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s bedroom is a vision in soothing shades, unlike the bold accents in the rest of their home. There is a carved wood headboard that frames her bed along with a leather couch in front of it.

There are also creamy upholsteries that matches with the off-white walls. The room is filled with family photos and little potted plants on a ledge.

Balcony

The balcony in the luxurious bungalow is a minimalistic space that has a lot of greenery, a cane chair, and a swing. This completes the look of the peaceful balcony.

Gym

Adding to their grand house is their gym that has a large irregular stone installation and a gold chandelier. The room has a high ceiling, glossy marble-finished flooring and stone pillars, and a selection of contemporary artworks.

Mandir

The Mandir in Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s house has a wooden door with gold handles along with golden lotus decorations and carvings.

