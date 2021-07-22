Indian Idol 12 is almost close to its finale, and we’ll soon find out the ultimate winner of this season. This year was way different than the usual for judges as well as the contestants. Massive trolls, backlash, former members calling out the show – a lot happened. Top 6 contestant Shanmukhapriya has been amongst the most trolled and Mohd Danish is opening up about it again.

While Shanmukhapriya has been making noise over negativity, Danish has been over the moon with how his career is panning out. He recently sang a song ‘Dagga’ for Himesh Reshammiya. However, the entire Indian Idol 12 team is well-knit, so they keep pushing each other for the best.

Mohd Danish in an interview with TOI supported Shanmukhapriya and said, “Everyone has their own liking and disliking. It’s not like Shanmukhapriya only sings a particular form, she had attempted a classical song in between and people liked it. She is a versatile singer, she sings romantic, classical and everything else, but her forte is what she does. She has a different style of singing. That’s why she has been called as ‘Ajoobi’ on the show. It is a very big term and she has earned it because of her talent. Maybe some people don’t like her now, but she keeps working hard with the intention that they will like her in next episode. She doesn’t take it to heart.”

Mohd Danish also opened up on haters that wanted the female Indian Idol 12 contestant to get evicted in place of Ashish Kulkarni. “Our job is to put in efforts and work hard on our performances. We can’t do much about the trolling part. The kind of love we are getting it only makes us feel good and positive. 90 percent people are loving us and if 10 percent doesn’t like our singing, we can only work hard to impress them. We just focus on our singing. In this season all of us are getting love and that’s why few were upset and they felt instead of Ashish, Shanmukhapriya should have gone. But I know if she would have gone, again fans would have said someone else should have gone, this is because they love us all and we all have our audience and fan following,” he added.

Do you agree with Danish? Let us know in the comments section below.

