Rahul Vaidya Desperately Wanted Daler Mehndi To Perform On His Wedding, Reveals Mika Singh

Punjabi singer Mika Singh says his brother Daler Mehndi was Rahul Vaidya’s preferred choice for a performance at his wedding.

“Rahul desperately wanted Daler paaji to perform at his wedding. I had a word and I basically needed to get him on board. Daler paaji being the professional that he is refused initially due to monetary talks and things like that but finally we managed to get him on board. Daler paaji has a huge heart,” Mika said.

Mika Singh added: “It was a happy ending and we all had a lot of fun at the wedding. My brother Rahul and bhabi Disha had a lot of fun and they were super happy. That’s what made it worth it. All’s well that ends well, I must say.”

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar got married recently. The couple looked gorgeous in their wedding outfits as they greeted the media.

Rahul donned a cream and beige sherwani while Disha glowed in a red lehenga. The couple also greeted the media and distributed sweets.

The newly-married couple has been sharing glimpses and videos of their wedding celebrations on social media. From engagement to haldi ceremony, followers have been gushing over the special moments of the couple.

In an unusual trend, they will have the sangeet ceremony on Saturday, a day after their wedding. The dance choreography has been done by Sumit Khaitan.

