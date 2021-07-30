Advertisement

Actress Celina Jaitly may not be seen in many movies at the moment, but she still keeps herself relevant with her post and message. The Janasheen actress, who is a mother to two sets of twins, recently took to social media and shared a throwback picture of her sitting donning a bikini as she relaxed with her kids and breastfed one.

Along with the image, Celina shared a lengthy Instagram post remembering how she was trolled for sharing a picture of herself as she breastfed her newborn baby. Read on to know all the No Entry actress had to say.

In the throwback picture Celina Jaitly shared of her enjoying the sun with her first set of twins, Winston and Viraaj, we see her breastfed one as the other relaxes on the couch by the pool. The actress’ length caption began by reading, “@facebook brought up this picture from @stardustmagazineindia edition 9 years ago and along with it a lot of memories. At that time, while I thought I was sharing one of the most blessed times of my life, I was surprised to be trolled tremendously on social media (for child neglect & impossible body) published in the magazine by then editor @ramkamalmukherjee.”

Celina Jaitly continued, “In reality, me & my 1-month-old twins were actually enjoying a very rare, cool but sunny day by our poolside in Dubai, I was still recovering from my C- section twin childbirth & the babies were kicking about their legs feeling free during one of the hottest months of Dubai.” She added, “I never understood why I was trolled. If you are overweight they troll you, if you look great they troll you, how your baby kicks about freely was termed as child neglect, without ever giving a break to the mother who is constantly judged. Why must anyone even feel entitled to guess reasons behind everything someone like me does which is not according to their preconceived notions.”

The actress further wrote, “I took great care of myself during pregnancy as I was diagnosed with gestational diabetes, hence in order to protect my babies I followed a very strict diet & exercise routine under doctors supervision. This in turn lead to me being healthier then ever before post the birth of my 1st set of twins. Why was I being judged ?? The twin who is on the mat (@winstonjhaag ) the doctors suspected dysplasia of the hip in twins (a condition which happens in multiple births), hence we always looked for opportunities to let him freely kick to keep an eye on the condition, however I was immensely harassed for apparently “neglecting” him by putting him next to me on the mat.”

Celina Jaitly further wrote, “Before we jump to conclusions about someone please do remember a picture may be perfect but behind it sometimes are stories of many imperfections and challenges overcome with great tenacity. At that time I didn’t want to distract myself away from the joy of my first motherhood but the evoking of that memory today told me to definitely share this story. I wish people would understand that there’s no way to be a perfect mother & a million ways to be a good one.”

It’s always nice to see women, especially mothers, give it back to trolls. For those who do not know, Celina Jaitly is married to Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag. They welcomed their first set of twins – sons Winston and Viraaj – in 2012. In 2017, the actress gave birth to another set of twin boys, Shamsher and Arthur, but unfortunately, the former couldn’t survive due to a heart defect.

