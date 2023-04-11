Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has time and again come forward on social media to speak her mind and to clear out any rumours. The 41-year-old recently logged into Twitter with an intention to call out a user on Twitter who claimed that the actress slept with her former colleague Fardeen Khan and his father Feroz Khan.

For the unversed, Celina Jaitly made her Bollywood debut with Feroz Khan’s 2003 film Janasheen which also featured Fardeen Khan. Celina also acted alongside Fardeen in Salman Khan starrer No Entry in 2005. Read on for more details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Twitter user named Umair Sandhu, who claims to be a self-proclaimed film critic, on social media claimed that Celina Jaitly is the only Bollywood actress who slept with both father and son i.e. Feroz Khan and Fardeen Khan several times. Taking a dig at Umair Sandhu, the actress on Twitter wrote, “Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth & length to become a man & some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction.” Celina, who enjoys 1 million users on the micro-blogging site, continued, “There are others ways to fix your problem..like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! #celinajaitly. @TwitterSafety pls take action.” Umair Sandhu has often created controversies for his degrading tweets against Indian celebrities.

Take a look:

Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth & length to become a man & some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem..like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! #celinajaitly @TwitterSafety pls take action https://t.co/VAZJFBS3Da — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) April 11, 2023

Social media users were quick to react to Celina Jaitly’s post as they showered praises on her to call out the Twitter user in open. One posted, “A looser of the highest degree! This guy is sick.” The next one tweeted, “These degenerates, and their vile conspiracy theories!”

One user added, “Defamation complaint can also fix him well. Plz do that, I advice.” Another shared, “His thoughts are disgusting” whereas, one mentioned, “Well done, Celina. Sending you so much love.” An individual suggested, “File a case against him madam.”

The next one shared, “Don’t leave him, sabbak sikhaao essko…!!” and one user said, “You go girl! Call them trollers out.” The next one concluded, “Some men clearly don’t understand boundaries. Worry for the women in their family.”

Celina Jaitly won the Miss India pageant in 2001 and stood fourth in the Miss Universe contest the same year.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: Raj Kundra Hides His Face Yet Again With An Unusual Face Mask At The Airport Alongside Shilpa Shetty, Netizens Troll “Muh Dikhane Layak Nahi Rahe Ye Toh”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News