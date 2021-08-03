Gautam Rode's Back Surgery To Affect Shah Rukh Khan Led Pathan?

Advertisement

Popular television actor Gautam Rode underwent back surgery last week and is recuperating now.

Informing about his surgery, which took place at a private hospital in Gurugram, Gautam told IANS: “My L4-L5 soft-tissue got degenerated. There was a small tear in that and the soft tissue was coming out of that tear, causing me a lot of pain and trouble. The neurosurgeon took out 1/5th of that portion.”

Advertisement

Asked how is he feeling now, Gautam Rode replied: “I am feeling better… I am feeling fine, but it will take a few weeks. The doctor has advised me physiotherapy so I am just concentrating on that. But I will be back in action very soon.”

However, Gautam Rode is a little upset with the fact that he will not be able to lift weights for a while now, an activity that he enjoys doing.

“The doctor has asked me not to workout, which is a big lifestyle change for me. But that will be mostly for two months I think. I will not be able to lift weights which I love doing. I will try to keep myself in shape with diet, walking and physio,” he shared.

On the work front, Gautam’s latest release is the film “State of Siege: Temple Attack” which released digitally last month. Reportedly, the actor is a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan. He is yet to start the shoot and now, it seems like the actor might not be able to join the actioner anytime soon. Let’s see if everything falls in place.

Gautam Rode is awaiting the release of his first digital series which is expected to air on MX Player.

Must Read: Whoa! Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale To Run For 12 Hours; Unbelievable Record, Surprising Appearances & Lot More Awaiting For You

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube