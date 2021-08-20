Advertisement

Andrew Garfield made a name for himself after playing the superhero Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. While the 2012 film received positive reviews and praise for Garfield and the film’s female lead Emma Stone’s chemistry, the 2014 flick was a box office disappointment and was criticised for being too chaotic.

During a past conversation, Garfield – who celebrates his birthday today, said that the experience of shooting Spider-Man broke his heart ’a little bit’. Read on to know why he felt that way.

During a 2016 interaction with Variety’s Amy Adams for Actors on Actors, ‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield opened up about the experience that broke his heart ’a little bit’ while playing the character. He said, “There were great things about it; I got to work with incredible actors, a really great director… I learned a lot about what feels good and what doesn’t feel good, and what to say ‘yes’ to.”

Andrew Garfield added, “There’s something about being that young in that kind of machinery which I think is really dangerous… I was still young enough to struggle with the value system, I suppose, of corporate America really, it’s a corporate enterprise mostly.”

The Spider-Man actor continued, “There’s something that happened with that experience for me where story and character were actually not top of the priority list, ultimately. And I found that really, really tricky. I signed up to serve the story and to serve this incredible character that I’ve been dressing as since I was three, and then it gets compromised and it breaks my heart. I got heartbroken a little bit, to a certain degree. Not entirely.”

