Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz have once again sparked dating rumours. The couple first raised the eyebrows of their fans at the start of this year. Rumours of the Magic Mike hunk and the actress, dating right after she divorced her husband, were afloat. However, that was proved to be a big little lie.

Several months later and the stars have made their fans question their relationship status again. The actor and the actress were spotted together, while at an outing where both of them appeared to be a couple.

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz were spotted going for a stroll together in New York City. They appeared to be enjoying their company as they went on a joint bike ride. The pair were also seen sharing a few laughs as they enjoyed their time in the city.

Check out the photo here:

channing tatum and zoë kravitz…not what I expected today. pic.twitter.com/PvTNyu9WPZ — theminem (@waterisnotwet__) August 19, 2021

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz rode a black BMX bike while the actress had her arms wrapped around him. Zoe was dressed in casual attire that consisted of denim pants and a black shirt. While Tatum twinned with her in a black t-shirt and jeans. Kravitz also accessorized her look with a green bag and black sunglasses.

Channing and Zoe met on the set of ‘Pussy Island’ which is a thriller film. It will be Zoe’s directorial debut with Tatum as the lead. Last year, Tatum’s ex Jessie J confirmed that they have broken up. The two had an on-again, off-again relationship.

Whether or not the rumours of Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are true or not, we can say for sure that they look good together.

