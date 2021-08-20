Advertisement

Britney Spears is in the headlines for over past few weeks, and her father stepping down as her Conservator made the maximum waves. But while it is still a celebration for her fans, that their Queen B is almost free, seems like the pop sensation has entered another controversy. The songstress is now under investigation over misdemeanour battery for misbehaving with her employee at home.

This morning, the world woke up to the news of Britney Spears named as a suspect in a battery investigation for striking her employee during a dispute on August 16. Spears lawyer has called this controversy a sensational tabloid fodder. Below is everything you need to know about the same and also what the attorney to the pop sensation has to say.

A report in The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Britney Spears has been named as a suspect in a battery investigation. As per Capt. Eric Buschow validated this update and said the investigation began after an employee filed a complaint against her for striking him/her after a dispute while in Britney‘s home in Thousand Oaks in the morning hours of August 16, 2021.

Britney Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart talking about the same called the news a “sensational tabloid fodder.” Her statement read, “nothing more than a manufactured ‘he said she said’ regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever. Anyone can make an accusation, but this should have been closed immediately.”

Rosengart added, “To its credit, the Sheriff’s office itself has acknowledged that the incident was classified as a ‘very minor misdemeanour’ and confirmed ‘there were no injuries.’ If this did not involve Britney Spears it never would have been reported at all.”

