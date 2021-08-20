Advertisement

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry, along with the rest of the Friends cast, remained close even when the show was over. Cox and Perry, who plays the role of Monica Geller and Chandler Bing, swept all of us away with their onscreen relationship. The two even raised the question of whether or not they are dating in real life as well.

Whether it is a birthday or a reunion, the whole cast of the sitcom shares photos and videos of each other, which melts the hearts of fans. Recently, Perry celebrated his special day, and Cox posted a photo with a sweet message for the actor.

Courteney Cox took to Instagram to wish her co-star Matthew Perry on his 52nd birthday on August 19. She posted a photo on her Instagram story along with an adorable message. Courteney referenced the show in the post that read, ‘Happy birthday to one of the funniest people “I KNOW”‘, followed by a heart emoji.

Over here, the “I KNOW” is the catchphrase of Monica Geller, which we can all hear her say. Courteney Cox’s fans were excited to see this message as it reflected the offscreen bond between Matthew Perry and her. In the show, Monica and Chandler start their romance secretly, ultimately falling in love.

In the end seasons of the show, the two-character even get married and have kids. The message certainly brought nostalgia. Earlier this week, Cox also posted a photo of her lying on the iconic brown couch. In the background was the fountain from the Friends title song and in her hands was the script of her new series ‘Shining Vale’. Cox captioned the photo by saying, “When worlds collide.”

Courteney Cox and Matthew reunited on the sets of the Friends reunion, along with the rest of the cast including Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc.

