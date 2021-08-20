Advertisement

Selena Gomez is one of the most successful Hollywood stars. But the journey wasn’t all easy. The beauty began working at the age of 9 with Barney & Friends. She rose to fame with her role of Alex Russo in Wizards Of Waverly Place. Today, she’s known as an actress, producer and pop sensation all across the world. But something that people relate the most with, is her personal life.

The Rare Beauty owner has been through a lot in her personal life. Her relationship with Justin Bieber was under the media radar all along. Apart from that, she underwent a kidney transplant due to lupus, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has struggled with mental health issues.

In the latest interview, Selena Gomez has opened up on how being diagnosed with lupus was a huge weight lifted off! She told Elle magazine, “My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness, going through very public heartbreaks—these were all things that honestly should have taken me down.”

Selena Gomez confessed that she had the urge to hurt herself. She continued, “Every time I went through something, I was like, ‘What else? What else am I going to have to deal with?’; ‘You’re going to help people,’ I would tell myself. That’s really what kept me going. There could have been a time when I wasn’t strong enough and would have done something to hurt myself.”

More power to Sel for getting through it all!

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez will be next seen in the new Hulu Show, Only Murders In The Building. The series also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

