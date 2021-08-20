Advertisement

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, which is touted as Marvel’s first film with an Asian lead, is set to release in India on September 3.

It will be releasing in four languages including English, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

Advertisement

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, the movie stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, Dallas Liu, with Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung.

The film stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation.

The premiere of Shang-Chi took place earlier this week. The cast walked on the red carpet and the world rejoiced. The highlight point was Ben Kingsley on the Marvel event after years.

Must Read: Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Was ‘Extremely Jealous’ Of Her Success & ‘Made Her Know It’?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube