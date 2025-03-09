John Cena and Awkwafina’s comedy movie Jackpot! Had an interesting premise but it failed to deliver. The movie ended up having a 31% score on Rotten Tomatoes, signifying that it was a flop. However, the movie’s direct, Paul Feig has expressed that a sequel to the film might set things right.

Paul Feig spoke about the movie’s sequel to ScreenRant at the SXSW during the premiere of Another Simple Favour. Feig, who has also directed The Spy starring Melissa McCarthy, teased about a sequel for both these films, “Thank you, thank you. Jackpot 2–you made my day with that. I love Jackpot. The critics didn’t like it, but I loved it. I already know what I want the story for Jackpot 2 to be.

I’m not going to go try to make all my movies into sequels–I like doing original things and new ideas–but I would say that those two would probably be the ones that would be the best served by another sequel.”

He also mentioned that John Cena could return in the sequel for Jackpot! However, Simu Liu would not be making a comeback as his character blew up by a grenade in the first film. He also has a story for the sequel, should it be greenlighted.

What is the plot of Jackpot! Starring Awkwafina and John Cena?

Jackpot! follows Katie, a young woman who wins a lottery but has to remain safe after other contestants and hitmen come after the money. She enlists the help of Noel, a bodyguard. The two navigate the lanes of California as they try to save themselves and the lottery money.

Jackpot! also stars Dolly De Leon and Ayden Mayeri. It was released on August 15, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

