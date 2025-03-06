Emily Ratajkowski is making the most of her sun-drenched getaway, by swapping red carpets for golden stands.

The 33-year-old model recently touched down in Brazil and slipped into a barely-there neon-printed bikini from Mirror Palais. “you thought you could keep me away?” Ratajkowski captioned a sensual post of her beachside look on Instagram story.

Emily Ratajkowski: A Bikini Aficionado

Ratajkowski, known for her love of skimpy underwear, even founded her own brand, Inamorata back in 2017 and didn’t hold back when it came to flaunting her signature style.

Lounging on the beach, cocktail in hand, she soaked up the tropical vibes, pairing her highlighter-hued bikini with a playful red bucket hat splashed with colorful animal prints.

The trip follows her January getaway to Rio de Janeiro, a place she clearly couldn’t resist returning to, as hinted by her cheeky Instagram Story caption.

A Mother-Son Escape

Ratajkowski, however, didn’t travel solo as she was joined by her 3-year-old son, Sylvester, on the adventure. Throughout the trip, she switched up her swimwear, alternating between a minimalist tan bikini and a flirty cherry-print number.

This Brazilian retreat comes hot on the heels of her appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2025, where she embraced the night’s daring fashion memo: sheer, sultry dressing.

With stylist Danielle Goldberg’s expert touch, she wowed in a custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown—an all-black, lace creation layered over coordinating underwear, proving she can turn heads both on and off the beach.

