Dexter: Resurrection edges closer to its summer debut, and the anticipation keeps climbing. This second sequel to the tale of America’s most salacious serial killer has incited a riot with its cast — old hands and new names alike grabbing headlines left and right.

Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter Morgan, the forensic expert by day and vigilante killer by night, a role that has long spotlighted his propensity for dark brilliance. Now, the latest addition arrives with Neil Patrick Harris, who will portray Lowell. The 51-year-old was spotted filming alongside Hall in New York City on Wednesday, donning a brown wig and moustache.

Slipping in as a special guest star, the Gone Girl actor won’t command much screen time, but his tie to Dexter — specifically through the Trinity Killer — stretches back years. A television titan, known for How I Met Your Mother, Doogie Howser, M.D., and A Series of Unfortunate Events, Harris’ eccentric turn as Barney Stinson in the former sitcom carried deep abandonment scars, a wound precipitated by his father’s absence in childhood.

In the sixth Season 6, the sitcom brought in John Lithgow as Barney’s dad in a recurring role. Around the same time, Lithgow gained darker fame as Dexter’s Trinity Killer in Season 4, a twisted mentor who taught Dexter the ropes of juggling family and murder, inducing a bloodbath.

In 2010, Lithgow outshone Harris, his on-screen son, for Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes, winning for Dexter. Additionally, Hall, just diagnosed with lymphoma and mid-chemotherapy, took Best Actor in a Drama, and it was Harris presenting him the award.

The connections don’t stop there. Harris and Hall share a maternal link too since actress Frances Conroy played Barney’s mother, Lorraine Stinson, in How I Met Your Mother and Hall’s mother, Ruth Fisher, in Six Feet Under, arguably their most famed roles beyond Dexter’s orbit.

Dexter: Resurrection picks up where New Blood left off and follows the third attempt at concluding the story of Dexter Morgan. As unveiled by Original Sin premiere, Dexter, shot near-fatally by his son Harrison, ended up in a hospital where he will presumably resuscitate. In Dexter: Resurrection, the titular killer will cross paths with Leon Prater, a mysterious billionaire portrayed by Peter Dinklage, and Charley, Prater’s private security chief with a Special Ops past, played by Uma Thurman.

Returning cast includes James Remar as Harry Morgan, David Zayas as Captain Angel Batista, and Jack Alcott as Harrison, joined by new faces, such as Krysten Ritter as Mia Lapierre, alongside Kadia Saraf, Emilia Suárez, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, and Dominic Fumusa in various roles. Clyde Phillips once again steers the writing team. Dexter: Resurrection is slated to premiere in June 2025 on Paramount+ and Showtime.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Oscars 2025 Viewership Is Lowest-Ever In 3 Years, Guess How Many People Watched The 97th Academy Awards?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News