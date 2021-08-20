Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds and the never-ending sarcastic and sometimes adorable drama around him never fails to make us laugh. The actor, apart from Deadpool, is in the headlines for his latest movie Free Guy, which is garnering some amazing reviews. Apart from the concept and Reynolds performance in the movie, it is also the numerous cameos in the movie that is being spoken about. But, wait, Chris Hemsworth is sad that he wasn’t included.

Free Guy, that is a futuristic idea and stars Ryan Reynolds is a treat for fans that love the genre. The treat intensified when the movie started featuring many Marvel and DC stars in special cameos. And that also includes Dwayne Johnson just so you know. But some how Ryan forgot to get in his BFF Chris Hemsworth aka Thor, and the God Of Thunder is now making fun of him for the same reason. Read on to know everything about the same.

For the unversed, Free Guy on special appearances had Chris Evans, Channing Tatum, Hugh Jackman, Dwayne Johnson, and John Krasinksi. Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram and shared a fond note for his friends who took out out time for him and gave appearance in the movie. He shared a separate pictures with most of them.

The captain read, “This movie is about friendship. And friendship is at its simplest, just showing up. While I don’t have photos of everyone, here’s to all the incredible pals who showed up for this film. #FreeGuy.”

But turned out Ryan Reynolds did not invite Chris Hemsworth for the party, and that has left hi best friend upset. Taking to the comment section of the same post, and wrote, “No worries mate, least I could do, BFFs.” The comment garnered attention in no time and was all over the Internet. Fans started taking sides and a debate arose.

And do you really think Ryan Reynolds would not reply to Chris Hemsworth’s comment. He conveniently put the blame on Chris Evans. “Evans said you weren’t ‘camera ready.’ Whatever that means,” Reynolds quipped. Well the banter is having a ball on the Internet. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

