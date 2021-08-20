Advertisement

Marvel Studios’ CEO, Kevin Feige, revealed the biggest risk he had to take when it came to casting for the franchise. The Marvel Universe is huge because of which there are several people involved in the process of making the films. From the cast to the crew, each Marvel film required a team of people who work together.

However, it is tough to choose the correct person away, so there is a lot of risk-taking involved. One of them being casting Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark.

Kevin Feige said that he believes casting Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark in Iron Man is still their biggest risk to date. While speaking to Cinemabelind, Feige said, “I was lucky enough to be involved in early Spider-Man films and X-Men films. But we wanted to do an Iron Man movie. And I do think, still, the biggest risk — which seems outrageous to say now — was casting Robert Downey Jr.”

“It was both the biggest risk and the most important thing in the founding of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without Robert, we wouldn’t be sitting here today. I really believe that,” Kevin Feige continued.

The director of the first two Iron Man films, Jon Favreau, revealed that Marvel had flat out refused to hire Robert Downey Jr. Marvel said that “under no circumstances are we prepared to hire him for any price.” As per some reports, Favreau even called Robert and said him being hired is unlikely to happen.

“I fought, I tried, I did what I could, it’s a pity and a shame, but unfortunately it’s going to stop here,” Favreau told Downey. However, RDJ persisted, “With your permission, I’m going to hold out hope.”

As the boss of the Marvel Studio, Kevin Feige had to take many risks but hiring Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man was the correct choice. No one can play the role of a sassy superhero except him. What are your thoughts on this?

