Spider-Man: No Way Home that stars Tom Holland and 200 other possible actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is the most successful Marvel has been at keeping secrets. The movie has mystery written all over it, and fans across the globe are craving to know at least something about the saga. But the studio is smart enough to make them beg for it and create a massive hype for the trailer that is still due, and no one knows the date.

So far, Zendaya has been the only actor to have spoken something about the movie on record. Of course no plot details, but the MJ fame has gone on record to talk about bonding with the cast and make memories for life. Kevin Feige is now opening up on the same and wants to tell us when we should be expecting the trailer for the Tom Holland starrer. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Kevin Feige has been giving out a lot of details about several Marvel projects this week. The Marvel President after Deadpool 3 has now spoken about Spider-Man: No Way Home. He goes on to talk about Shang-Chi and how the Eternals trailer dropped yesterday. He says the Spidey trailer is due similarly, confirming the December 17 release date.

Talking to Comicbook he said, “Shang-Chi is coming out, the Eternals trailer just came out, but yes on December 17, we have the third in our Homecoming trilogy with Sony and Jon Watts and with Tom Holland,” Feige explained. “I can only guarantee there will be a trailer before the movie comes out.”

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the only thing that has revealed possible details about the movie. “Sony is absolutely handling the marketing for Spider-Man. Kevin Feige and his team are closely partnering with the Sony team on those. So there is coordination in that sense,” Walt Disney Studios marketing president Asad Ayaz recently told The Hollywood Reporter. “We also make sure we are aware of who is dropping what when. But we are not working together on the campaigns because it’s their film. They are handling it but there is a level of coordination to make sure that it’s a win-win for everybody.”

