Indian TikTok Star Orders Pizza In Shakira's Voice, Gets A Reply From The Pop Star & It's Unmissable!

Colombian singer and songwriter Shakira is one of the most successful artists in the International music industry. She is well known for her versatility in music and her “Whenever, Wherever” still remains a popular song throughout the world. An Indian TikTok star Shubha now gave an interesting twist to the song and it is going viral.

The Indian TikToker is a musician who created a fun video where she orders a pizza as if she were the popular singer. She is heard hitting each note of from the singer’s extremely popular track ‘Whenever, Wherever..’ The tiktoker calls herself ‘TikTokBrownChick’.

TikTok star Shubha’s video went viral and it reached Shakira through social media and she responded in the cutest way possible. The Queen of Latin Music wrote, “@shakira##duet with @tiktokbrownchick Hello Shuba, can I take your order please?”

The Colombian singer also shared a video wherein she was singing along with Shubha which made the Indian Tik Toker and musician all excited. Take a look at the video below:

After Shakira shared the video on Instagram, the TikToker was overwhelmed by her idol’s gesture and also left a comment on the post expressing her desire to collaborate. She wrote, “Ummmmmmmmmmm Miss SHAKIRA thank you I adore you Can we collab some day Someone pinch me-crying.”

Well, we really hope that the two collab soon for the world to see.

For the unversed, Shubha has over 430k followers on Instagram already. The young musician uploads her new songs on various platforms like youtube, Spotify, apple music, deezer and iTunes.

