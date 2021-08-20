Advertisement

Marvel released the final trailer of their upcoming film Eternals yesterday starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harington and more and it has been trending ever since. Varun Grover who happens to be a screenwriter noticed something unusual about the film’s theme music that it has been reworked from Salman Khan’s ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ and now, we can’t not notice it.

The upcoming Marvel film is one of the most awaited films of their fourth phase and fans have been desperately waiting for the same.

Screenwriter Varun Grover took to his Twitter account and wrote, “The hook riff from ‘Pehla pehla pyaar hai’ reworked as the theme music for Marvel’s ETERNALS?”.

The hook riff from 'Pehla pehla pyaar hai' reworked as the theme music for Marvel's ETERNALS?https://t.co/4O1oooEef4 — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) August 19, 2021

For those of you who don’t know, ‘Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai’ is from Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s film, Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Fans were quick to react to Varun Grover’s post on Eternals theme music and a user commented, “Hats off to your observation Bro. I just re-watched the trailer and I can’t ignore it now lol”. Another user commented, “Thanks! Now I can’t unhear it and the tune is stuck in my head”. A third user commented, “Yes… keep waiting for Salman Khan to appear.”

Haha, did you notice it?

Meanwhile, directed by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao, Eternals star Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Lia McHugh as Sprite and Barry Keoghan as Druig.

The film is scheduled to release in November this year and we can’t wait for Marvel to release it in theatres.

What are your thoughts on Eternals theme music being reworked from Salman Khan’s ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’? Tell us in the comments below.

