Advertisement

Dominique Thorne will make her Marvel debut earlier than expected. MCU is coming up with several new projects as a part of Phase 4. We have already been acquainted with some, while the rest are still a work in progress. Amongst all of this is Black Panther 2, which is set to release in 2022.

Along with new projects, the Studio has also introduced many new characters. This means that a lot of actors and actresses will make their Marvel debut.

Advertisement

One such actress is the Judas and the Black Messiah’s actress Dominique Thorne, who will appear as a superhero in the Disney Plus series Ironheart. However, this won’t be Thorne’s first Marvel project.

Marvel Studio’s CEO, Kevin Feige, revealed that Dominique Thorne will also star in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. “We’re shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever right now, and the character of Riri Williams you will meet in Black Panther 2 first,” Feige said in an interview with Comicbook.com. “She started shooting, I think, this week, before her Ironheart series.”

Dominique Thorne will play the role of Riri Williams in Marvel’s Ironheart. The character was introduced in the comics in 2016. Riri is a 15-year-old MIT student who reverse engineers the armour of Iron Man. She created her suit out of it. Riri is supported by Iron Man and therefore takes Ironheart as her superhero name.

The series was announced during Disney’s investor day in December 2020. Other series such as ‘She-Hulk’ and ‘Armor Wars’ starring Mark Ruffalo and Don Cheadle, respectively, were also introduced.

Meanwhile, Daniel Kaluuya, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and Winston Duke are expected to star, along with Dominique Thorne, in Black Panther 2.

Must Read: Kevin Feige Says Robert Downey Jr’s Entry In MCU Was The Biggest Risk: “He Wasn’t A Marquee Star”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube