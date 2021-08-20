Advertisement

Justin Bieber has had a troubled past. He has made the headlines for various controversies, the most famous being his viral mugshots after getting arrested in 2014 for drunk driving. The ‘Yummy’ singer pled guilty for reckless driving and did not have to serve jail time. But he was made to make a charitable donation and take anger management classes.

This incident is not the only time when Bieber made the news because of his driving. He once had a run-in with a paparazzi for which he was even sued.

Back in 2017, Justin Bieber had allegedly hit a paparazzi with his truck. As per the reports by the Beverly Hills Police Department, Bieber struck a paparazzi with his truck. The singer was trying to drive away from an event when the accident occurred. Bieber had stayed at the location during the investigation.

Two years after the accident, Justin Bieber was sued by the paparazzi, William Wilson. According to some reports, Wilson alleged that because of Bieber’s ‘negligence,’ he had suffered ‘injuries to his health, strength and activity.’

Moreover, Wilson asked the court for unspecified damages, compensation for medical expenses and compensation for loss of earnings.

Controversies have followed Justin Bieber, and even now, he has sparked another controversy at the start of this year. Bieber faced accusations of cultural appropriation and white privilege after debuting his dreadlocks.

