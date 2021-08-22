Advertisement

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died of an apparent suicide on June 14, 2020. Fans of the star still remember him as an investigation into his death is underway. The late star’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, has shared an old picture of the two of them, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Shweta, who is based in the US, often shares old pictures of him on social media, much to the appreciation of the actor’s fans. She has now shared an old picture remembering her brother on Raksha Bandhan. The throwback picture seems to be from their childhood days.

Sharing the throwback picture, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, “Love you bhai, we will always be together” followed by an hashtag #GudiaGulshan. In the picture, the brother-sister duo can be seen happily posing together. Take a look at the post below:

Soon after she shared the picture on Instagram, the comment section was filled up with heart reactions from Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans.

Previously, Shweta Singh Kirti shared a post on how she is ‘still going through a lot’ as the family deals with Sushant’s death. She wrote, “I have gone through a lot of pain and still going through a lot. The time I feel I am allowed to live a normal regular life, some or the other pain surfaces. The process of healing is slow and needs patience. If I keep scratching my wound and looking if it has healed, it only makes it worse! The brother I have lost, I have spent every second of my growing up days with. He was an integral part of me! We were complete together. Now he is no more and it will take time for me to realize it and live with it.”

Last week, Sushant’s fans were taken by surprise when they noticed updates being made to his Facebook page, which had been taken over by his team and had been laying dormant.

Must Read: Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar’s Film Is All Set For A Digital Premiere In Just 4 Weeks?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube