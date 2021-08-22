Advertisement

Tiger 3 is making all the right news ever since it went on floors. A couple of days back, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were spotted at Mumbai airport, leaving for Russia. Now, our beloved Tiger is grabbing all headlines due to his leaked picture from the shoot.

For the unversed, Salman and the Tiger 3 team is in Russia. They’ll be shooting in foreign locations for over a month. The shoot recently resumed with a car chasing sequence. Now, a few pictures are going viral on the internet and they are straight from the shoot.

In the leaked pictures, Salman Khan could be seen in long blonde hair and beard. He is looking totally unrecognizable. Seems like Tiger is on a mission!

Have a look:

What are your thoughts about leaked pictures of Salman Khan? Are you excited about Tiger 3? Share with us through comments.

Not just Salman, even Emraan Hashmi’s buffed-up look had gone viral when he was spotted by media.

Meanwhile, a few days back, reports were doing rounds about Emraan‘s spectacular entry. It’s learned that YRF is spending crores on Emraan’s entry.

A source close to Pinkvilla quoted, “This time around, even the antagonist will get a larger-than-life introduction. Maneesh (Sharma), Adi (Aditya Chopra) and the stunt team have designed an action sequence costing over Rs 10 crore for Emraan Hashmi’s introduction in Tiger 3.”

“Tiger is an already established character, and hence, they are introducing Emraan as the larger-than-life baddie from the word go. The idea is to introduce him as a guy who is as powerful as Tiger and the introductory scene will set the base for the battle royale between the two Tiger’s through the narrative,” the source added further.

