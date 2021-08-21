Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a celebrity who doesn’t mince her words. She’s unapologetic and always speaks her mind. And mind you, even if it gets controversial. The actress has made a lot of remarks in the past that created stir. One of them was about Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. Scroll below for details.

As most know, Kareena is really close to cousin Ranbir Kapoor. They’re often known to be the duo that gossips a lot and broadcasts it! But one cannot forget the entire love triangle between Kapoor, Katrina and Deepika. The Brahmastra actor was earlier dating Padukone but allegedly cheated on her with his Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani co-star.

On her appearance at the Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar once asked Bebo what she would do if she was stuck in an elevator with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. To this, Kareena Kapoor Khan responded, “I think I would just kill myself.” Sonam Kapoor, who was sitting next to her was quick to add, “I would love to be a fly on the wall.”

During the conversation, Kareena Kapoor Khan was given the same option with Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor. Smart as she is, the actress responded, “I would ask them why they didn’t cast me in Rangoon? We would have shot the film here.”

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is making a lot of noise over her second child, Jehangir aka Jeh. A section of the country was offended by the name and claimed that it hurt their ‘Hindu’ sentiments. The actress maintained her silence on the subject for quite a long time.

She later told India Today, “I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can’t think of trolls or any form of negativity. Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating. Because aur koi chaara nahi raha na abhi (I have no other option). That’s just now because I am pushed against the wall so now I am like ‘OK, I will stay meditating’.”

