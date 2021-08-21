Advertisement

Vikram Vedha remake is one of the hot projects in Bollywood. It will witness a clash between Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. It’s been a long we have witnessed a pure protagonist versus antagonist flick, so it’s obvious that the buzz is high. Now, adding to the excitement, we have a major update about the film.

For the unversed, the film is an official Hindi remake of 2017’s Tamil neo-noir thriller. It had R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi playing leads. Madhavan is shown as a protagonist, while Sethupathi plays the antagonist.

Speaking of Vikram Vedha remake, the film is all set to go on floors by October. The duo Pushkar-Gayathri will helm the film, who also directed the original version. The shooting will start in Serbia, with action scenes scheduled first.

As per Mid Day, a source states, “Hrithik, Saif and the crew will head to Serbia to shoot a major chunk of the film, followed by a stint in Georgia. They intend to wrap up the action sequences in the foreign locales before they return to home turf to can the dramatic scenes.”

Vikram Vedha remake also stars Radhika Apte in an important role.

The film will mark the second collaboration of Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan after Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. It will bring back the actors together after a long period of 19 years.

The film is booked for 30th September 2022. Interestingly, in the same month, on 9th September, Hrithik’s Fighter was arriving on the big screen. However, a few days ago, Fighter was announced of getting shifted to Republic Day 2023.

