Usually, it happens that the sequel of a particular project loses all the shine compared to the predecessor. But in the case of The Family Man, it’s totally different. After the grand success of season 1, season 2 turned out to be more powerful. Now, season 3 seems to be bigger and better than the first two as none other than Vijay Sethupathi’s name is getting discussed for a clash with Manoj Bajpayee.

Yes, after Samantha Akkineni’s mind-blowing performance, Sethupathi’s name has started doing rounds for The Family Man 3. The upcoming season will witness enemies from China creating chaos and the TASC gang including Srikant Tiwari taking care of it.

As of now, no confirmation has been made from the team, but Manoj Bajpayee has come up with an interesting statement.

Talking about Vijay Sethupathi’s part in The Family Man 3, Manoj Bajpayee said, “No, not at the moment, but yes I love him, I admire him. Would love to work with him. I admire so many actors from the Tollywood industry. There are so many exciting talented actors and actresses; I keep a watch in the Malayalam industries, also on everything that’s happening on OTT,” reports SpotboyE.

Further, Manoj even praised Fahadh Faasil and his work. “I look at Malayalam cinema and see so many directors doing such great work and then I see Fahad Faisal doing such fantastic work. I want to be a part of those films and I am really not thinking in terms of superstardom or being king, I am only thinking that how can I work with such amazing directors, great actors in films,” Manoj added.

On the work front, Manoj was last seen in Rensil D’Silva’s Dial 100.

