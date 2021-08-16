Advertisement

Actress Trisha Kar Madhu is a popular actress and dancer in Bhojpuri cinema. She is now making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Her private MMS video has been leaked online. The distressed actress is seeking help from Pawan Singh. Scroll down to know more

In the leaked video, the actress is seen spending private time with her so-called boyfriend. Since then the actress has been trolled heavily on social media. She even warned the people who reportedly made the video go viral on social media and asked people not to abuse her. She claimed that she had made a mistake and appealed to people to delete the video.

While Trisha Kar Madhu did not clarify who shot the video and how it got leaked on social media, she wrote, “Khuda sab dekta hai, muje gerane k leye meri private video viral kar deye, aap ki Sister k sath koy sadi kar k or aagle din #suhagrat ka video viral kar de to bariya lage ga na. Bihar me iatna gatiya kuch log v hote hai ye nahe janti the.”

Now the Bhojpuri actress in her latest post writes in Hindi, “Aap Log Kuch v galat salat Comment na kare 👏Mai Help mang rahe hu Pawan Singh se is leye Pawan ji ka Pic lagaye hu, q ki muje pata hai bhojpuri industry me aagar sach me koy help karta hai to wo Pawan singh ji hai Baki log bus social media per lambi lambi bat hi karte Hain.”

Previously, Trisha Kar Madhu in her post claimed that no one is a saint in this industry. She asked people to do not to provoke her to reveal the truth. She also hinted at the casting couch and said that at least she loved someone and was with him rather than going to hotel rooms with someone for work.

