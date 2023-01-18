VYRL Bhojpuri brings together superstars from Bhojpuri and Haryanvi in a music video for the first time. Power-star Pawan Singh, Shilpi Raj, and Desi Queen Sapna Choudhary team together for “Lehenga Lehak Jaayi,” a powerhouse music video.

Pawan Singh who has lent his soulful voice alongside Shilpi Raj has also appeared in the video alongside Sapna Choudhary. The song was written by Dhiraj Babuaan, while the music was composed by Priyanshu Singh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Songs of Pawan Singh, Shilpi Raj & Sapna Choudhary in the past have always created waves on social media. This highly awaited song is now set to rock the industry. VYRL Bhojpuri announced the release of this song on Pawan Singh’s birthday earlier this month, and fans have been counting down the days till the official release. Both Pawan & Sapna’s fans can’t stop drooling over their crackling chemistry in the song.

Commenting on the song Pawan Singh says, “I had a great time shooting the song & singing it too. Sapna Choudhary is an outstanding dancer, so matching up with her was certainly a challenge, but I hope I succeeded. Shilpi Raj is a fantastic singer. I have worked with her previously, and her voice elevates this song to a whole new level. Lehenga Lehak Jaayi is my birthday gift to my fans, my family.“

Shilpi Raj on the release of Lehenga Lehak Jaayi said, “Lehenga Lehak Jaayi is a lovely song. Pawan Singh with Sapna Choudhary in the music video has taken the song a level higher. I hope the audiences love this song and make this the next trending song on social media”.

Sapna Choudhary on being featured with Pawan Singh said, “I had a great time shooting with Pawan Singh for the music video. He is not only a mind blowing actor & singer but also an amazing human being. I hope our fans love this Haryanvi x Bhojpuri collaboration – Lehenga Lehak Jaayi and enjoy the song as much as we did in creating it.”

Must Read: When Bigg Boss’ Former Contestant Sapna Bhavnani Was Once Held At Gunpoint To Give Bl*wjobs Which Eventually Led To Gangr*pe

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News