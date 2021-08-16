Advertisement

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is well known for giving super-hit songs in the Pakistani and Indian film industries. He is known for his vocal belting technique. The singer has now made a shocking revelation about Shah Rukh Khan’s film Dilwale, which was released in 2015. Scroll down to know more.

Atif is often considered one of the best playback singers in Pakistan and the Indian music industry. He has also bagged several awards for his songs. He is also a recipient of a number of Lux Style Awards.

During a conversation with Haroon, Atif Aslam was asked whether he turned down singing for Shah Rukh Khan because the Bollywood star had also admitted to doing so. As reported by BolNews.com, the singer replied, “No, nothing of the sort happened, I have only had a chance to meet Shahrukh once, he is a wonderful person, first and foremost, he did not approach me personally, Second, it was Shahrukh’s team that approached me; I did sing that song, and I am telling you that I recorded it and sent it back to his team; I believe his team didn’t put us through because something happened that wasn’t communicated to him.”

Furthermore, the Pakistani singer also said that he would gladly sing for King Khan any day. He said, “I was not busy, I’d never been busy for you and I’d love to sing for you anyway.”

Rohit Shetty’s directorial Dilwale was released theatrically worldwide on 18 December 2015 during the Pre-Christmas period. The film went on to become the sixth highest-grossing film of the year in the overseas market. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also starred Kajol, Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon in important roles.

Late actor Vinod Khanna also made a special appearance in the film. Reportedly, the song in question was Gerua, which was voiced by Arijit Singh who had replaced Pakistani Singer Atif Aslam.

