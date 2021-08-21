Advertisement

After bringing in 2.75 crores* on Thursday, Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom had similar collections on Friday too with 2.75 crores* more coming in. Though a bit of a growth would have been nice, one also has to consider the fact that it was a working day and the real weekend is yet to kickstart. This is not a holiday season either and all factors pertaining to the pandemic are already glaring at one’s face.

The ground reality is that there is still a segment of audience which is not aware about the fact that Bell Bottom has made it to the theatres and is not a direct-to-OTT release. I have personally come across (usually) well informed folks who have inquired that which OTT platform is the film streaming. Now that’s the peril of Bollywood staying away from the box office for so long as a large section of audience has been overexposed to the small screen and it would take a few movies to release theatrically before box office begins to resume functioning as before.

Nonetheless, Bell Bottom has collected 5.50 crores* already and all eyes are now on growth that takes place today and tomorrow. Usually, the festival of Rakhshabandhan results in horde of family audiences stepping into theatres but in the current pandemic times, one waits to see if collective decision making around such large scale visits at theatres would be as easily made as before. It’s all going to be wait and watch for now.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

