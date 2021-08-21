Advertisement

Finally, Tiger Shroff has shared an exciting update of his much-talked-about Ganapath Part 1. In his usual kicka** style, Tiger has treated fans with a date announcement video. Also, the release date has been unveiled.

Just a few moments ago, Tiger posted the date announcement video of Ganapath. Tiger looks dashing in the promo with his dialogue “Aapan ka do baap hai, ek janta aur ek bhagwaan. Dono ne bola aane ko, toh aapan aaray” sets all the mood.

Sharing the promo, Tiger wrote, “Uski hategi to sabki fategi. Aarela hai #Ganapath, taiyyar rehna! #Ganapath in cinemas on December 23, 2022. #Ganapath23Dec2022,” thus revealing the date of 23rd December 2022.

Check out the promo below:

Ganapath will be helmed by Vikas Bahl. It will mark the reunion of Tiger and Kriti Sanon.

