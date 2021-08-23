Advertisement

Summerslam 2021 has definitely put a smile on pro-wrestling fans’ faces. We got some amazing matches like Edge vs Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns vs John Cena. And on top of that, we saw the return of Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar. Now, let’s take a look at the quick update about post Summerslam things.

Yesterday, we saw Brock Lesnar giving the biggest shock to fans and Roman Reigns as well. And who can forget Paul Heyman’s expressions? Seeing his former guy and the current guy staring at each other, Heyman is having a nightmare. Even though Roman took a step back and walked out of the ring quietly, now, he has reacted to the beast incarnate’s return.

Taking to Twitter, Roman Reigns wrote, “Inevitably they all come to acknowledge their #TribalChief. #OntoTheNext #SummerSlam.” He has made it very clear that he’s not going to back down from a challenge.

It will be interesting to see how Brock Lesnar reacts.

Another update is about John Cena’s status in WWE post-Summerslam 2021. It’s a heartbreaking one but we have to deal with reality. And the reality is, Cena is a bonafide movie star now. As promised by him, Cena did make several appearances on weekly shows and even delivered a good title match. That was all about his short stint.

Yes, John Cena has wrapped up his short stint in WWE. The pro-wrestler turned actor is really running busy due to his professional commitments. He’ll be moving on to his Hollywood project, Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle. It’s learned that Cena might make his last appearance on this week’s RAW or SmackDown, to give a farewell speech.

Let’s hope Cena gets another stint very soon!

Stay tuned for more pro-wrestling updates.

