Ever since John Cena has returned, there’s an excitement among viewers as well as the WWE locker room. The energy which was missing is back inside that squared ring. Given his active Hollywood career and of course, the age factor, Cena won’t be able to dedicate much of his time to the promotion. Addressing the same, the pro-wrestling legend recently hinted at his retirement.

The 44-year-old pro-wrestler made his debut in WWE in 2000 and since then, he has been a consistent crowd puller. Thanks to his promo game and in-ring skills, Cena got everything he could dream of. Who knows, he might even beat Ric Flair to become a 17-time world champion.

In a chat with Chris Hardwick of ID1OT, John Cena addressed the much-talked-about question regarding his retirement from WWE. As always, the legend is optimistic in his approach, but then, it’s all depends on the body.

John Cena said, “Returning to WWE, it’s a brand new world. A new cast of characters, a new direction with the company, new platforms, new environment. There is a challenge there. To challenge myself as a 44-year-old to go back, there is an Intrinsic challenge there, a set of circumstances. That’s a good challenge in many ways.”

“My body could tell me after this extended stay, ‘dude, you are done or it could tell me, ‘You’re so far from done it’s crazy.’ That’s another interesting conversation with myself. If physically, I’m slower, I’ve said openly to everyone that I will keep doing this until I feel I’m offending the customer,” Cena said.

Meanwhile, Cena returned last month by making a surprise appearance at Money In The Bank. He has set his eyes on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The duo will be seen fighting each other at SummerSlam.

