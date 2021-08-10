Advertisement

The filming updates itself about Thor: Love And Thunder have made us feel like it is one huge party of a film. Directed by Taika Waititi, the movie is fourth in the row and one of the most anticipated Marvel flicks, thank Chris Hemsworth’s super bulging muscles that fans cannot wait to see throb. But while the team has finished the main filming and are now completing the patchwork, Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool wants to reportedly join them.

Well, Thor: Love And Thunder team wrapped up their principal shoot in June this year. The team starring Chris, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman and the team shot in Australia for 4 months before calling it a wrap. But as all big films go through, they have some reshoots pending. And seems like Ryan Reynolds wants to seize this opportunity and make his way into the universe of the Asgardian Prince, even if it is for a cameo. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

The team of Thor: Love And Thunder are now in California, where they are fast finishing the reshoots for the film, so the movie enters post-production pretty soon. If you are aware, it was during this reshoot that we got to see Christian Bale’s look as Gorr The God Butcher. Of course, you had already seen him bald on the Australian beach, we are talking about the final look with costume. So now Ryan Reynolds has hooked his hope to enter the sets of these reshoots.

As per a report in We Got This Covered, Ryan Reynolds wants his Deadpool to enter the world of Thor: Love And Thunder. The actor wants Merc With A Mouth to be included in the reshoots for a cameo or maybe a stint in the end credits.

Considering how crazy in conceptualising Taika Waititi is and how good a friends Taika and Ryan are, it doesn’t seem impossible. There is no confirmation on the same but the buzz around it is very strong. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

