Advertisement

Fast & Furious 9 is yet to hit the big screens in many parts of the world, but it is already roaring in the ones lesser dominated by the pandemic. The makers have given the audience what they wanted, and the cine-goers are happy with the outcome. But while we in India wait for the release, the work on the concluding saga is divided into two parts, which are F10 & F11, which have already begun. And if the reports are to go by, Vin Diesel has a special demand.

For the unversed, the team of Fast & Furious has already announced that the franchise will end after the last two installments (10 & 11). Diesel had also spoken about how they are doing everything possible to make it the conclusion to the labor of love that has spanned two decades. Now the grapevine has that Vin has some super ambitious plans for 5ye Fast saga and he wants to travel time as he bids goodbye. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

With time the makers have been upping the meter in terms of suspension of disbelief. Take Hobbs & Shaw for instance, where Idris Elba’s cybernetically enhanced super-soldier Brixton possessed weapons in his body. He was the introduction of the sci-fi element to the universe and seems like Vin plans to make it even more insane now.

As per a, We Got This Covered report, Vin Diesel is planning to induce time travel in Fast & Furious 10 & 11. How, when, and where exactly is yet a question that only the makers or Vin can answer. But looking at the ambitious idea one can only stay hooked to it to see how it churns out.

Meanwhile, the same report says that the Fast & Furious 9 has hinted at this trajectory as Vin Diesel in a brief scene goes in the flashback and he sees his past in a way he hadn’t seen it the first time around. Now that is turning out to be impressive. How excited are you? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Meghan Markle’s Estranged Brother Thomas Markle Jr Enters Australian Big Brother & Hits Out At Her: “I Told Prince Harry, She’s Going To Ruin Your Life”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube