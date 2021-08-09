Advertisement

Hugh Jackman has been in the news lately. However, it is not for a reason anyone would hope for. Jackman has been fighting skin cancer since 2013 and has gone through several surgeries. The actor gets regular check-ups to make sure that everything is fine. While doing so, he also updates his fans about his checkups.

Jackman has used his social media platforms as a way to communicate with people and make them aware of the disease along with offering preventive care. Recently, the actor went through another skin biopsy for a possible skin cancer scare. He shared the results and offered advice as well.

Hugh Jackman posted a video about getting checked for skin cancer on Twitter and asked his fans to, “get skin checks often, please don’t think it can’t happen to you and, above all, please wear sunscreen.” The ‘Prisoners’ actor later shared another update on his skin biopsy.

Another video posted by Hugh Jackman on Twitter informed people about the results of the biopsy. The caption read, “Update on my biopsy. It came back inconclusive. The worst it can be is a Basel Cell Carcinoma (BCC) which is very treatable. When I’m done filming it’ll be rechecked.”

Update on my biopsy. It came back inconclusive. The worst it can be is a Basel Cell Carcinoma (BCC) which is very treatable. When I’m done filming it’ll be rechecked. I know I’m repeating myself but … please get a skin check and wear sunscreen. Thank you all for the support. pic.twitter.com/0RiTRs5deA — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 8, 2021

While the results came inconclusive, the actor continued to urge his fans to ‘get a skin check’ and ‘wear sunscreen’. He said, “I know I’m repeating myself but … please get a skin check and wear sunscreen. Thank you all for the support.”

The Wolverine actor has been treated for basal cell carcinoma in 2017. Hugh Jackman opened up about being shocked to learn about his diagnosis in an interview with People. He said, “It’s always a bit of a shock just hearing the word ‘cancer,’” he began, adding that growing up, he ‘never wore sunscreen,’ so he was a ‘prime candidate’ for it.

