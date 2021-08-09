Advertisement

Meghan Markle has a complicated family relationship. While we all know her famous royal in-laws, her side of the family has a lot of drama going on too. Markle has an estranged older half-brother named Thomas Markle Jr. The two don’t have a relationship anymore and he wasn’t invited to the grand, fairy-like wedding of Megan and Prince Harry.

Recently, Markle’s brother Thomas has been making the headlines as he has joined the Australian Big Brother House. Ahead of entering the house, Thomas made a statement on Meghan and revealed a secret.

Advertisement

Thomas Markle Jr. told the viewers in the trailer of the show that he warned Prince Harry that his sister will ‘ruin’ his life. He said, ” I’m Meghan Markle’s brother. I’m the biggest brother of them all. I told Prince Harry, I think she’s going to ruin your life. She’s very shallow.”

SNEAK PEEK: Get ready! The VIPs are coming! #BBAUvip coming soon to Channel 7 pic.twitter.com/BvZqyAeKHE — Big Brother AU (@BigBrotherAU) August 8, 2021

When asked about how he feels to be not invited to the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, he said, I’m not bitter, just baffled. It’s hurtful given how close we once were. I’m confused and a little distraught because here is a person knowing the position she’s in and knowing the scrutiny she’s under and yet she has forgotten her flesh and blood’.

Thomas added, “Here is a person knowing the position she’s in and knowing the scrutiny she’s under and yet she has forgotten her flesh and blood.” The show has already many controversies surrounding it. Now that Markle Jr. has joined it, the drama keeps on increasing.

Other names who have joined the Big Brother House along with Meghan Markle’s estranged brother Thomas Markle Jr. are Caitlyn Jenner, Luke Handley, Trump aide Omarosa and Matt Cooper.

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Gives Death Stare To A Fan Recording Her At Hollywood Bowl, Looks Sad Amid Custody Battle With Brad Pitt

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube