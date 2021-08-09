Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt’s custody battle for kids is one of the most discussed and debated topics across the internet. While it keeps on making news and sometimes giving out fiery speculations, Jolie has been spotted in and around Hollywood and New York. Most recently, the Salt actor was spotted at the Hollywood Bowl spending some time under the open sky, but this wasn’t the happy and pleasant Jolie we have known all these years.

Angelina Jolie has been having stressful days as she continues to fight the custody battle with ex-band Brad Bitt for their kids. In a fiery series of hearings, the couple and the audience with them have seen a lot. And it seems like Jolie is having some me-time as she has stepped out in the Hollywood Bowl. But when a fan in the audience started recording her, she wasn’t the usual happy smiling Jolie from yesteryear. Read on to know and don’t miss the pictures.

The news and the pictures broke on the official Instagram handle of celebrity spotting Deuxmoi. A tipster shared a video of Angelina Jolie sitting in a live music show and looking sad as she slowly grooved to the music. She was in the VIP booth. But what happened next made the tipster switch his camera off. Angelina moved her head towards him and gave him a death stare.

Sharing the video with the Instagram handle, the tipster wrote, “Saw Angelina Jolie tonight at the Hollywood Bowl for reggae night. Just sat there bobbing her head to the music all night. Didn’t really dance and didn’t interact with anyone.” Further emphasising on the death stare, the eyewitness shared a screenshot and wrote, “I mean… check out the death stare she gave me.”

Angelina Jolie is now fighting for the primary custody of her kids and not settling down for a joined one with Brad Pitt. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

