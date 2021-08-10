Advertisement

Matt Damon has been known for several of his roles onscreen. His acting skills have won many hearts. He has worked with many other actors and is best friends with one of his co-actors, Ben Affleck. The actors have been friends since childhood and have grown to work on the same films. Throughout the years, their friendship has only grown. Now that Affleck is in a relationship with Jennifer Lopez, Matt has nothing but support for them.

Jennifer and Ben, or what their fans call them, Bennifer, have been making the headlines. The couples have started to date and went on a romantic getaway all the way to Europe. Recently, the happy couple were joined by Damon at a private beach over the weekend,

It is no surprise that The Martian actor is supportive of his best friend’s relationship. Matt Damon joined the couple at a private beach in Malibu over the weekend. The trio was looking happy as they took a beachside stroll. Photos of the outing show the couple holding hands while Damon walks behind them.

For the summertime stroll, Matt Damon wore a T-shirt, shorts, and a hat. It was accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses, as he walked barefoot. Ben Affleck looked chill in a T-shirt, a pair of pants, and shoes, while Jennifer Lopez wore a white bathing suit cover-up.

Ben Affleck with the two loves of his life (JLo and Matt Damon) pic.twitter.com/qRn3dkpEBI — Best of Affleck (@bestofaffleck) August 9, 2021

During the premiere of his latest film Stillwater, the Ford v Ferrari actor talked to Extra about Affleck and his rekindled romance with J.Lo. Matt said, “I’m just so happy for him. He’s the best. He deserves every happiness in the world, I’m glad for both of them.”

It has also been rumored that Matt Damon wants nothing but the best for his longtime friend and that he is happy with the relationship because Affleck is happy. The Saving Private Ryan actor has been with Ben before, and during the first time, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez became a couple.

