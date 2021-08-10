Advertisement

Quentin Tarantino is one of the topmost directors in Hollywood and is a genre in himself. The filmmaker is not just a celebrated name, but also a costly professional to work with. His net worth of $120 Million is very much proof. Celebs across the tinsel town talk about how headstrong he is, and no one can manipulate him. The filmmaker now himself has given the biggest example and revealed he hasn’t given his mother a single penny from his Hollywood earnings.

Shocking! It was the same for us too. Quentin, in his latest interview, has revealed that he pledged to not give his mother a penny from his writing job when he grows up, and the rest, as they say, is history. The filmmaker is now the most renowned Hollywood writer and has cult classics to his credit. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Quentin Tarantino was at The Moment with Brian Koppelman podcast, where he spoke about the incident from his life when his mother berated him over his poor academics. The filmmaker who has been keen at writing from a very young age revealed how his mother told him something that he will never forget.

“And then, in the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh, and by the way, this little writing career?’ — with the finger quotes — ‘this little writing career that you’re doing? That (expletive) is (expletive) over,’ ” Quentin Tarantino said.

The filmmaker now clarified that his mom did not want him to take up writing in class. As per her, he was supposed to be doing something else. The comment stuck to him, and he made sure he never forgets that day in his life.

“And when she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I was in my head, and I go, ‘Okay, lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see one penny from my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you. No Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing because you said that,’ ” Quentin Tarantino said.

The filmmaker went on to emphasise the fact that parents should understand that they should understand that their words will have an impact on their children. “There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children,” he said. “Remember: There are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what’s meaningful to them.”

