Quentin Tarantino is one of those filmmakers who has time and again expressed his love for the big screen. The filmmaker is yet to get sync in with the digital release format. And him saying he doesn’t have an HBO Max subscription makes total sense. But that does not mean he is dissing any piece of art that has been released on the streaming platform. Instead, he is excited to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

For the unversed, as a result of the never-ending fan demand of releasing the Snyder Cut of 2017 Justice League, Warner Bros had to bow down and make way for a re-release of the movie by its original director. On March 18, 2021, the JL directed by Zack Snyder released on HBO Max and broke records as it was expected to. Turns out the craze has not spared the best of the filmmakers as well. The most recent to have expressed his curiosity for watching the film is Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino. Read on to know everything you should and also what the maverick filmmaker has to say.

As per We Got This Covered, Quentin Tarantino in the latest chat has spoken about being curious to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League that is streaming on HBO Max right now. The filmmaker says he does not have a subscription to the streaming platform. He is intrigued to watch the four-hour-long film because of the massive craze that the movie rode on, the fan movement and the groove.

Quentin Tarantino said, “Well, I haven’t seen it because I don’t have HBO Max, but that’s something I would like to see. I never saw it when it was at the theatres, but I’d be kind of curious to see this four-hour, you know, his original version on that. No, I actually thought that was really groovy. And I actually thought the fans were really groovy, the fact they kept persisting on it, and everything.”

